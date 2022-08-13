Leigh Halfpenny ‘couldn’t be happier with knee’ as he nears return from injury

Leigh Halfpenny “couldn’t be happier” with his knee as he nears a return to rugby over a year on from a serious injury.

Halfpenny was at the centre of attention when Wales took on Canada last July at the Principality Stadium, as the full back won his 100th international cap.

Things went wrong very quickly for Halfpenny however, as he suffered a serious knee injury less than 30 seconds into the match, and had to be stretchered off.

Halfpenny hasn’t played a game of rugby since, although it looks like supporters won’t be waiting too much longer to see him out on the pitch.

Leigh Halfpenny is pleased with his progress.

The 33-year-old is nearing a return from injury thankfully, as he revealed on Instagram that he is very pleased with his progress after eight weeks of rehabilitation training with Scarlets.

“Just over a year since the injury and couldn’t be happier with how the knee’s feeling,” Halfpenny wrote.

“It’s been a good eight weeks training and now looking forward to some family time before pushing on to the next phase of return.”

The Welshman has had a wonderful career so far.

If Halfpenny were to retire tomorrow he could do so with few regrets, having played at the top level of rugby since he was 19 years old when he made his debut for Wales against South Africa in November 2008.

Halfpenny has gone on to win 96 caps for Wales since then, as well as four caps for the British and Irish Lions, with whom he toured in 2009, 2013 and 2017.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed no shortage of success at club level either, having won the Heineken Champions Cup with Toulon in 2015, as well as the Challenge Cup with Cardiff in 2010.

Wales have no shortage of talent in the back three, although if Halfpenny can get back to his best expect to see him playing for his country again, while the Scarlets will be very happy to have his services back soon.

Read More About: leigh halfpenny, wales rugby