Leicester Tigers head coach praises ‘immense’ Ellis Genge after Harlequins victory

Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick has praised Ellis Genge for an “immense” performance after the England prop scored two tries against Harlequins.

Genge was in fine form for Leicester in Saturday’s high-scoring encounter at Welford Road, as he helped his side rise to sixth place in the Gallagher Premiership table.

The 26-year-old was well able to put last week’s disappointment of missing out on selection for the British and Irish Lions behind him, leading head coach Borthwick to single him out for praise when speaking to PA Media.

There is no stopping Ellis Genge in this mood 😤 The @LeicesterTigers prop absolutely smashing his way through the Harlequins back line for the try 💥#GallagherPrem pic.twitter.com/GPxBCybAjd — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 15, 2021

“His performances this last month or two have been outstanding. Off the field he has been immense, raising the standards, the energy. The work he does is excellent,” Borthwick said.

“A lot will be said about his tries, but his defence is where he has really improved of late.”

Challenge Cup final date with Montpellier.

Leicester will take on Montpellier this Friday in the European Challenge Cup final, as the Tigers will look to end a four-year wait for silverware, having last won the Anglo-Welsh Cup back in 2017.

The 10-time English champions did well to beat Ulster in the Challenge Cup semi-final, after trailing the Irish province by 11 points at half time.

A similar effort will be needed to beat Montpellier on Friday, as the French side boast a number of France internationals such as Arthur Vincent, Mohamed Haouas and Paul Willemse.

ONE WEEK TO GO ⏰ Two sides who know what it takes to win a European title meet at Twickenham in this year’s #ChallengeCupRugby final 💥 Will it be @LeicesterTigers or @MHR_officiel lifting the trophy? 🏆 Watch LIVE on @btsportrugby, @beinsports_FR and @francetvsport 🤩 pic.twitter.com/DWxsIkcVbt — Challenge Cup (@ERChallengeCup) May 14, 2021

Leicester aren’t short of a few international stars themselves, which should make for a high-quality clash in front of up to 10,000 fans at Twickenham Stadium.

“Each week, I talk to the players about taking steps forward, and in some areas today we did that. We will enjoy this win, and then Monday we will be back on the training field,” Borthwick explained.

“Montpellier are an outstanding team. They have had a great run of results, they have a squad full of superstars with the massive budget they have, so we know it is going to be a great challenge.”

