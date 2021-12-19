Leicester boss Steve Borthwick respects Ellis Genge’s decision to leave the Tigers

Steve Borthwick has said that he respects Ellis Genge’s decision to leave Leicester Tigers in order to re-join the Bristol Bears.

England prop Genge was announced as Leicester’s club captain before the season started, and he has been crucial to the Tigers’ improvement, as the club have won their first 13 games this term.

Although Leicester’s fortunes have improved considerably, they will be losing two of their most crucial players at the end of the season in Genge and George Ford, both of whom will leave the club in order to be closer to their families.

Leicester head coach Borthwick was speaking to BT Sport before his side’s win against Connacht in the Heineken Champions Cup and explained that he has nothing but respect for Genge for deciding to join Bristol.

Steve Borthwick on Ellis Genge’s Leicester exit.

“I’m disappointed that Ellis is leaving clearly,” Borthwick said.

“He came to me several weeks ago and said ‘Steve, I’m thinking about moving back to Bristol because of family reasons, personal reasons.’

“I respect that. Some things are bigger than rugby and we’ve got to respect that he wants to do that. He told me weeks ago so I could get my plan in place.”

The England prop will take a pay cut in order to join Bristol.

Genge was born and raised in Bristol, and started his professional rugby career with his local club back in 2013, before joining the Tigers three seasons later.

The 26-year-old’s career has taken off since joining Leicester, as he has gone on to win 31 caps for England and looks set to feature in many more tests for his country.

His return to Bristol has nothing to do with finances, as Bristol director of rugby Pat Lam revealed recently that he had actually taken a considerable pay cut in order to return to his home town on a full-time basis.

