“What a player, what a record, what an achievement!”

Lawrence Dallaglio has heaped praise on Sam Simmonds after the Exeter Chiefs number eight broke the record for the most tries in one season in the Gallagher Premiership.

Simmonds scored his 17th, 18th and 19th try of the season against London Irish on Tuesday night, which took him past Dominic Chapman and Christian Wade’s record of 17 tries in one Premiership season.

Former England number eight Dallaglio was delighted to see the newly-minted British and Irish Lion claim the record, remarking on BT Sport how impressive it was for a forward to break the try-scoring record.

Sam Simmonds = Record Breaker! 🥇 The @ExeterChiefs star sets a Premiership record for most tries scored in a season with 18! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JEVGKOrfMj — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 18, 2021

Lawrence Dallaglio heaps praise on Sam Simmonds.

“That is some tree [to be top of]. That is a challenge to the wingers, to the backs in the English Gallagher Premiership. Top of the tree now is that forward and my word he has deserved it,” Dallaglio said.

“The first one was explosive power from a couple of yards away and he had the strength to get it down.

“That (second) one, all the hard work from Luke Cowan-Dickie bringing it right to the line and then it’s the body height, the body position, driven over the line. What a player, what a record, what an achievement!”

Sam Simmonds gives thanks to his Exeter teammates.

Simmonds, who picked up the man of the match award after his hat-trick at the Brentford Community Stadium, was quite humble in the post-match interview and put his try-scoring exploits down to his teammates.

“It meant a lot. As a team, we’re striving for greatness and we’re striving to win the competition. I don’t know if you saw on the pitch but the boys want me to score and get the record,” Simmonds explained.

“The boys want me to score. The boys want me to get the record.” “@ExeterChiefs have allowed me to be me, and score tries.” Sam Simmonds reflects on making #GallagherPrem history and becoming a Lion! 🙏📈 pic.twitter.com/c9aE8VnreK — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) May 18, 2021

“They kind of like putting me on the ball in those sorts of positions. So credit to those boys as well for helping me get this far in my career. Yeah, it’s amazing.”

Exeter will play as many as five more matches this season should they get to the Premiership final, with three rounds left of the regular season to go.

International outcast Simmonds, therefore, has plenty of time to further improve his record of 19 tries in one season, before he sets off for South Africa with the Lions this summer.

Read More About: exeter chiefs, Gallagher Premiership, Lawrence Dallaglio, sam simmonds