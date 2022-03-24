Lawrence Dallaglio says RFU are in ‘cloud cuckoo land’ over England’s Six Nations

Lawrence Dallaglio has accused the RFU of being in “cloud cuckoo land” after their positive statement on England’s Six Nations campaign.

England lost three of their five Six Nations matches this year, the same poor outcome they achieved in last year’s championship, but an RFU spokesperson said they are “encouraged by the solid progress” made by Eddie Jones’ side.

The statement hasn’t gone down well with plenty of English rugby pundits and Dallaglio is just the latest to question the RFU after the puzzlingly positive assessment of the Six Nations campaign.

Dallaglio was speaking on his podcast for the Evening Standard and argued that there are “serious fault lines” in the England squad that are clear for everyone to see.

Lawrence Dallaglio on England’s Six Nations campaign.

“[Jones] has tried to paint the rosiest of pictures, but it’s a disappointing campaign for England. If it hadn’t been for Italy’s victory [against Wales], England would have probably finished lower down the table,” Dallaglio said.

“It is another losing campaign that didn’t start well and didn’t finish well. There are some serious fault lines in that team and that squad and anyone who doesn’t think there is, is living in cloud cuckoo land.

“To score only two tries in three games and generally play the way they have played, fans have got every right to ask the question.

“We have heard in an RFU statement, no name to it, as usual, they think this England team is making solid progress and they were suggesting that Eddie is building a new team against their clear strategy. I would argue I haven’t seen a hugely clear strategy.”

Always an honour wearing this shirt, it didn’t turn out as planned but we will be better 🙏🏾 Thank you for your support throughout 💥🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/ULnzBjeAQu — Maro Itoje (@maroitoje) March 21, 2022

Eddie Jones remains as determined as ever.

Although the England head coach acknowledged that his side’s results were disappointing, he gave a largely positive assessment of the Six Nations, saying he is confident in the direction they are heading in.

While Jones has introduced a number of new players to his team recently, England have taken a clear step backwards from the Autumn Nations Series, in which they beat Australia and South Africa.

The English players will return to their clubs for the time being, although a three-match test series against the Wallabies awaits in July, which should act as a great measurement for both sides.

Australia did very well in the middle of their season last year, as they won five matches in a row, but struggled towards the tail end of the year and will be very eager to get back to winning ways.

Read More About: england rugby, Lawrence Dallaglio