Lawrence Dallaglio believes Ireland have their best chance to win World Cup

Lawrence Dallaglio believes Ireland and France will have their best chance to date at winning the Rugby World Cup next year.

Ireland and France currently occupy the top two spots in the World Rugby Rankings, after the former won a test series against the All Blacks in New Zealand, while the latter won a Six Nations Grand Slam.

Neither side have ever won the World Cup before, as France have been beaten in the final three times, while Ireland have famously underperformed at the tournament and failed to make it past the quarter-finals.

Dallaglio, who won the World Cup with England back in 2003, told the PA News Agency that he believes both Ireland and France could break their duck at next year’s showpiece tournament.

Lawrence Dallaglio on next year’s Rugby World Cup.

“There have been nine World Cups and eight of them have been won by the southern hemisphere, so either they’re just better than us or we shoot ourselves in the foot a little bit. It’s probably a mixture of the two,” Dallaglio said.

“But having said that, at no point since 1987 when New Zealand won the first one have the Southern Hemisphere been as close as they are now.

“Very recently the top four in the World Rankings were from the Northern Hemisphere. There’s been a genuine shift in the balance of power, but the proof is in the pudding.

“France, Ireland and possibly England have got as good a chance as they’ve had in any previous year. If you get your run right, you can win a World Cup. They’ve all got a chance and it’s exciting.”

Iconic #RWC2023 is ONE year to go! pic.twitter.com/6p1VgLSGar — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) September 8, 2022

Imbalanced draw.

While Ireland and France are playing excellent rugby at the moment, both countries will have their work cut out for them at next year’s Rugby World Cup.

The world’s top four ranked countries; Ireland, France, South Africa and New Zealand, are all on the same side of the draw, with a maximum of two of those making it through to the semi-finals.

Should Ireland manage to beat South Africa and Scotland in the pool stage, they will be rewarded for their efforts with a quarter-final against one of New Zealand or France, in all likelihood.

While France’s pool is a bit easier, they will likely meet one of Ireland or South Africa in the quarter-finals, with a last eight game against seventh-ranked Scotland their best hope.

In contrast, the highest-ranked team in Pool C is Australia in eighth, although that is of course liable to change with a year to go until the World Cup kicks off.

