Lawrence Dallaglio calls for England players to own up after poor year

Lawrence Dallaglio has called on England’s players to take more responsibility after a run of disappointing results this year.

England head coach Eddie Jones is receiving the bulk of the blame for his side’s poor form this year, as there have been calls to relieve the Australian of his duties less than 10 months out from the Rugby World Cup.

Jones has consistently said that his primary focus is on the World Cup, which may now come back to haunt him as England managed to win just five of their 12 test matches this year.

Although Jones is in the spotlight, Lawrence Dallaglio argued on the Evening Standard rugby podcast that the players haven’t been taking enough responsibility for England’s failures.

Lawrence Dallaglio on England’s poor form.

“Eddie Jones, every time they lose, he comes out and says. ‘Blame me, it’s my fault’. Why don’t the players come out and say, ‘We would just like to apologise to the nation for that performance,’ because that is what the nation needs,” Dallaglio said.

“As a group of players, there are a lot of senior players in that group now, they have all won trophies at Saracens and various other clubs around the country and players have got to take responsibility.

“What are they doing in terms of trying to drive the focus? I’m concerned about the way England start games of test rugby against very superior, high-quality opposition, tier one nations.

“The game is technical, it’s tactical, but if you don’t have the right emotional levels, if you don’t have the right mental preparation going into the start of a test match then you are going to lose.”

Whilst the focus this week has been understandably on Eddie Jones, we need some sort of acknowledgement from the players for their performance against SA on Saturday. Honest conversations sometimes need to be in public. More on this week’s Pod @londonpride https://t.co/RxfwL3osFb — Lawrence Dallaglio (@dallaglio8) November 29, 2022

The RFU have no time to waste.

A decision on Jones’ future will have to be made quickly, as any coach willing to take over England will want as much time as possible to prepare before next year’s World Cup.

Jones has survived a number of RFU reviews already, although there is a feeling that his removal as head coach is a real possibility this time around.

Crusaders head coach Scott Robertson has been put forward as a potential replacement for Jones, although the RFU have stated their preference for an English coach to take over in the recent past.

