Lawrence Dallaglio names coach England need to bring in

Lawrence Dallaglio has implored the English RFU to sign Shaun Edwards off the back of his brilliant work with Wales and France.

France have improved in almost every facet of the game since the new coaching team headed by Fabien Galthie took over in 2020, although their defence has been particularly impressive.

Much of the credit for the improved French defensive effort can go to Edwards, who had spent 11 years as Wales’ defence coach, having spent 10 years at Wasps before then.

World Cup-winning England international Dallaglio was writing in his column for the Evening Standard and called on the English RFU to do all in their power to bring Edwards to Twickenham.

Lawrence Dallaglio on Shaun Edwards.

“I know him from his time at Wasps, and can confidently assert that he is a very special man and coach. He has won trophies wherever he has been, with Wigan in rugby league, and Wasps and Wales in rugby union,” Dallaglio wrote.

“I suspect that he is about to add a title with France, too. That is if there’s space in his trophy cabinet. He has won more than 50 titles as a player and coach across the codes.

“He has given France a hard edge and has a unique way of communicating — a perfect balance of head and heart — with players, who automatically respect and like him for his achievements.

“At some stage, I would like the RFU to remember that he is in fact English and get him coaching our national team, rather than all their close rivals one by one.”

The Englishman could help heap misery on his home country.

Edwards will have spent the week plotting the downfall of England, as France take on Eddie Jones’ side in a Six Nations and Grand Slam decider tonight in Paris.

France are expected to beat England based on current form, and would win the Six Nations for the first time in 12 years in doing so.

England will have taken confidence from their efforts against Ireland last week, as their seven-man forward back got the upper hand on their Irish counterparts for large parts of the game, despite being down a man.

The English attack, not their defence, has been the issue in this year’s championship however, as aside from their game against Italy, England have scored just two tries in three games.

