Lawrence Dallaglio calls for changes in England’s coaching team

‘He needs to bring in some fresh faces on the coaching side’

Lawrence Dallaglio has called on Eddie Jones to make some changes to his coaching team after England were comfortably beaten by Ireland in Dublin.

Other than an impressive victory against France, England had a disappointing 2021 Six Nations campaign, losing three of their five matches and finishing fifth in the table.

Former England captain Dallaglio was speaking on BT Sport and demanded changes to both England’s playing squad and their backroom team.

💬 “The main thing we’re missing at the moment is consistency of performance. We need to assess where we’re going, we’re going through a transition period in the team.” Eddie Jones has congratulated Ireland and given his thoughts on the result in Dublin. — England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) March 20, 2021

“Eddie is in his sixth year with England. He has done some very, very good things,” Dallaglio said.

“England have won three of the last six Six Nations campaigns. They got to a World Cup final (in 2019) and were well beaten in that.

“Finishing fifth, losing to Wales, Scotland and Ireland is unacceptable for England. Things have to change.

“If Eddie Jones isn’t going to change, if he’s not going to be removed as head coach, then he needs to bring in some fresh faces on both the playing side and the coaching side.

“You can argue the team needs freshening up in terms of selection. England have gone backwards over the last six months and he needs to address that, he’s the head coach.”

A case of deja vu for Jones and England?

2021 isn’t the only year that England finished fifth in the Six Nations under their current head coach, as Jones’ side also lost three of their five matches and finished ahead of just Italy in 2018.

On that occasion, just like their most recent championship, England were attempting to defend their Six Nations title, but never came close to retaining the trophy.

An unsuccessful tour to South Africa followed their disappointment in the 2018 Six Nations, but England did return to form in that year’s autumn internationals by beating the Springboks, Australia and Japan, while they lost to New Zealand by a single point.

While England were unable to stop a Welsh Grand Slam in 2019, Jones’ team did make the Rugby World Cup final later that year, where they ultimately lost to a superior Springboks side.

Read More About: eddie jones, england rugby, Lawrence Dallaglio, Six Nations