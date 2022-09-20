Lawrence Dallaglio weighs in on the battle for England’s number eight jersey

Lawrence Dallaglio believes Eddie Jones has a welcome selection headache on his plate when it comes to Alex Dombrandt and Billy Vunipola.

Dombrandt and Vunipola went head to head on Saturday as Harlequins took on Saracens, with the latter coming out on top by a scoreline of 30-27 in the London derby.

Both men were excellent and played a crucial role in a number of tries for their respective clubs, although Dombrandt was forced off through injury shortly before half time.

Dallaglio, a former stalwart for England at number eight, was speaking on BT Sport and stressed just how well both men are playing as they battle it out for the same spot in the English pack.

Lawrence Dallaglio on England’s options at number eight.

“[Dombrandt] played outstandingly well, was a real leader. He was man of the match against Newcastle. He didn’t go to Australia so he knew he had ground to make up before the England squad was announced,” Dallaglio said.

“I thought he played magnificently well in the first half – the 40 minutes that he was on the field. He set up two of the three tries, so I think he’s in really good form.

“Unfortunately for Quins he had to leave just before half time, and really any hope of them winning the game went with him, because up stepped Billy Vunipola, who was absolutely imperious in the second half.

“He basically brought everything; he went through holes, smashed defenders out of the way… He was able to lift the tempo and lift the power of that performance.

“It’s really good for Eddie Jones to have England’s two best number eights, their prominent number eights, going head to head.”

The Saracens man is back in form.

Dombrandt was involved in a struggle with Exeter Chiefs’ Sam Simmonds for the England number eight jersey for much of last season, as Vunipola was left out in the cold for the Autumn Nations Series and Six Nations.

Vunipola was brought back into the England fold for the tour of Australia as Dombrandt and Simmonds were ruled out due to injury, and the Saracens man took his chance with both hands.

England have four test matches lined up this November against Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and South Africa, and while all three could get on a run out, Vunipola will be hoping to keep a hold of the number eight jersey for the biggest games.

