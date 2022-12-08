Lawrence Dallaglio argues relationship between England and fans is at its worst

Lawrence Dallaglio believes the relationship between England and the supporters is currently the worst he has ever seen it.

Eddie Jones has been relieved of his duties as England head coach by the RFU, a decision which has divided supporters, especially as the Rugby World Cup is only nine months away.

An anonymous RFU advisory panel has held reviews on Jones’ performance as head coach in recent times, and while England’s results have been poor this year, the exact reasons behind his dismissal have not been released.

Former England captain Lawrence Dallaglio was speaking on the Evening Standard’s rugby podcast and argued that a lack of communication from the RFU has frustrated supporters.

Lawrence Dallaglio on England’s relationship with fans.

“One of the worst aspects of the last 12 months under Eddie Jones is how the relationship between the England team and its supporters has deteriorated. We need much better communication under the new head coach,” Dallaglio said.

“The messaging, the communication between the team – and the RFU – between team and fans needs to improve dramatically. Because there is no communication at the moment. It is the worst and the lowest I’ve ever known it to be in my life.

“If you want to get a group of people behind you, you need to let them know what you’re doing and you need to communicate that. It’s a very emotional game and fans need to hear it. They just need the truth.”

A new era begins?

Jones’ successor is yet to be named, although Leicester Tigers head coach Steve Borthwick is the frontrunner to take over at England after leading his team to a Gallagher Premiership title earlier this year.

Borthwick worked under Jones as an assistant coach for Japan and England for a total of eight years, and is unlikely to follow a drastically different coaching philosophy as a result.

The decision to appoint a similar successor could be a prudent one, given there is so little time until the Rugby World Cup kicks off, although on the other hand a lack of change could result in familiar shortcomings.

