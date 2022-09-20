Australia’s Lalakai Foketi denies urging Bernard Foley to hurry up with kick

Australia centre Lalakai Foketi has refuted suggestions that he was urging Bernard Foley to kick the ball before being done for time wasting.

There has been no shortage of discussion about referee Mathieu Raynal’s controversial late decision in the All Blacks’ 39-37 win against the Wallabies, as he awarded a free kick to New Zealand after he deemed that Australia out-half Foley was time wasting.

New Zealand went on to score a try shortly after the resultant scrum, which has prompted Rugby Australia to issue a formal complaint to World Rugby about the referee.

Many have sided with the referee however, who they believe gave ample warning to Foley to kick the ball, and have pointed out that Foketi was urging Foley to kick the ball in the background.

However, Foketi was speaking to Fox Sports AU about the incident, and claimed that he wasn’t shouting at Foley, and was in fact calling for other team mates of his to get into position for the kick.

Lalakai Foketi on the Bernard Foley incident.

“I guess as a backs’ perspective, we were out there and we kind of had the same people on the field and we just felt like we had an opportunity to win the game when we kick the ball out,” Foketi said.

“So that was what we were thinking and we were so far away from the ref and the crowd was going crazy, [we] couldn’t hear anything.

“Obviously Nard [Foley] was looking at the forward pack huddled up and I think they were just trying to get their call ready for when we got the penalty and what we were going do in that last minute, so I don’t think everyone was on different pages.

“I just think that personnel changes and Nard was trying to figure out who was on the field and what calls was going on before we did our next move and that was to kick the ball out.”

By the looks of it… I think the @wallabies were more disappointed in @bernardfoley than the ref… 👀 #BledisloeCup pic.twitter.com/X6i7Dd1vf7 — Harley Williams (@djkleancutSYD) September 15, 2022

The sides will meet again this Saturday.

Australia will have the chance to exact revenge on New Zealand this Saturday, although they will have their work cut out for them as the prepare to storm the All Blacks’ fortress of Eden Park.

New Zealand haven’t lost at Eden Park since 1994 and will be confident that they can maintain their unbeaten streak at the Auckland stadium when they host Australia this Saturday.

The Wallabies won’t be without hope however, as they will be acutely aware of how close they came to beating the All Blacks last time out.

Read More About: bernard foley, Lalakai Foketi, Wallabies