La Rochelle v Ulster: TV details, team news and kick-off time

Ulster face a daunting trip away to reigning European champions La Rochelle in the third round of the Heineken Champions Cup.

Having lost their opening two fixtures, Ulster are in serious danger of missing out on the knock out stages of the Champions Cup, especially given the quality of their opposition in La Rochelle and Sale Sharks.

La Rochelle came out on top in front of an empty Aviva Stadium last time out, although Ulster did keep their hopes alive thanks to two losing bonus points.

The northern province will want to pick up at least another losing bonus point this weekend, before hosting Sale in Belfast, a game they will surely need to win.

Meanwhile, Ronan O’Gara’s side will be confident they can pick up all five points, as La Rochelle aim to consolidate their position at the top of Pool B.

La Rochelle v Ulster: How can I watch the game live on TV?

The match will be aired live on Saturday, January 14th on BT Sport 3. Coverage on BT Sport begins at 5.15pm, while kick of is at 5.30pm.

For viewers outside of Ireland and the UK, beIN Sports, SuperSport are also broadcasting the match.

Team news.

Ulster head coach Dan McFarland is expected to name as strong a team as possible to take on the reigning European champions, although he will be without some key players.

Rob Baloucoune suffered a hamstring injury during last weekend’s loss to Benetton and will be unavailable this Saturday as a result, while Marty Moore is set for a long spell on the sidelines as it has been confirmed that he tore his ACL in his right knee.

La Rochelle will be heading into the game with plenty of confidence, having claimed a 30-7 victory against Toulouse last weekend, and O’Gara is expected to select a first-choice team.

