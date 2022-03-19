Kyran Bracken slams decision to select Kyle Sinckler after head injury last week

Kyran Bracken has slammed the decision to include Kyle Sinckler in England’s match-day squad against France after the prop suffered a head injury against Ireland last weekend.

Sinckler came off shortly before half time in England’s loss against Ireland last Saturday, after he was involved in a heavy collision with an onrushing Cian Healy.

The 28-year-old was left lying prone on the ground after the impact with Healy, in which Sinckler’s head looked to make contact with the hip of the Irishman, which prompted team mate Sam Simmonds to check on him.

Kyran Bracken on Kyle Sinckler’s inclusion.

Sinckler was taken off the field of play as a result and did not return in the second half, however he has been named on the bench for England’s final Six Nations encounter against France tonight.

Former England international Kyran Bracken took to Twitter on Friday to express his disappointment in the decision to select Sinckler and included a video of the prop looking hurt after his collision with Healy.

“Kyle [Sinckler] is unconscious. Any boxer would be banned from action for a long time. Rugby knows better? Play the next week! What the fuck,” Bracken tweeted.

The ex-England international has spoken out before.

It isn’t the first time that Bracken, who is a member of non-profit group Progressive Rugby, has criticised a decision to select a player soon after a head injury.

Luke Cowan-Dickie was named on the bench for the British and Irish Lions just a week after he sustained a serious head injury in the Gallagher Premiership final, which drew the ire of Bracken.

Cowan-Dickie appeared to be knocked unconscious when playing with Exeter Chiefs against Harlequins, but played 10 minutes for the Lions after coming off the bench in the first game of their tour of South Africa.

