Kyle Sinckler will miss Six Nations opener due to ban for referee jibe

Kyle Sinckler has received a two-game ban for swearing at referee Karl Dickson during Bristol’s Gallagher Premiership clash with Exeter.

The England prop will now miss his country’s Six Nations opener with Scotland, as the next two rounds of Heineken Champions Cup action have been postponed.

The Bristol prop was cut down by what looked like a no arms tackle by Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie early in the second half, but the referee waved play on.

Sinckler didn’t take too kindly to the tackle, and aired his frustrations to the referee in an ill-tempered outburst that was picked up by BT Sports’ microphones.

The England international shouted “are you f**king serious” at the referee, and while Dickson told Sinckler “the language you used is unacceptable” no further action was taken against him during the game.

The Bristol front-rower apologised for his language on Twitter after the game, but the independent disciplinary panel still felt that Sinckler should be punished.

Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting. Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad 👊 — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) January 9, 2021

“While Kyle Sinckler accepted that he used foul language at the referee, he did not accept the conduct warranted a red card.

“The panel viewed the live recordings of the incident and were satisfied that his shout of ‘are you f*****g serious?’ was aggressive and directed at the referee.

“The player was candid in his evidence as to why he had done so and regretted his actions.

“The panel found that as his actions disrespected the authority of the referee it was in breach of a core value of rugby – respect of match officials – and warranted a red card.

“The panel determined that in all the circumstances it was a low entry point with no relevant mitigation. The sanction is a two-week ban,” the disciplinary commission said.

