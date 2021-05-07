Ian McGeechan questions whether messy night out cost Kyle Sinckler Lions spot

‘Maybe he lost an element of trust where Gatland is concerned four years ago.’

Ian McGeechan has questioned whether Kyle Sinckler’s omission from this year’s British and Irish Lions squad was a result of the Englishman’s behaviour in New Zealand four years ago.

Sinckler played in all three tests against the All Blacks for the Lions four years ago but was surprisingly left out of Warren Gatland’s squad for this summer’s tour to South Africa.

Former Lions coach McGeechan has written about Sinckler’s omission in a column for The Telegraph, and questioned whether the decision was made based on Sinckler being arrested on a night out in Auckland in 2017.

Honestly gutted not to be involved. Appreciate the messages of support. Not a time to feel sorry for myself and blame others. Let’s get behind the squad, wishing the boys all the best ❤️👊 pic.twitter.com/u97RA40Tyk — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) May 6, 2021

Ian McGeechan on Kyle Sinckler’s omission from the British and Irish Lions squad.

“The coaches have to be able to trust every player they take implicitly. I wonder whether this was behind the omission of Kyle Sinckler, which was to my mind the most surprising of all,” McGeechan wrote.

“Sinckler has attributes that no other tighthead has. He has become a key asset for England in recent years. But maybe he lost an element of trust where Gatland is concerned four years ago.

“Sinckler’s final contribution on that tour was to be arrested following a night out after the third test. Although he was released without charge, the Lions tour manager John Spencer did have to publicly remind him of his ‘responsibilities as a Lion’.”

McGeechan on Sinckler – ‘He still has a slightly short fuse.’

The England prop was 24 at the time of the Lions’ last tour in New Zealand, and apologised for his actions on the night of the 15-all draw with the All Blacks.

While Sinckler was arrested by the Auckland police, he was not charged following what was described as a “minor disorder”.

While McGeechan does not believe that the incident should still be held against Sinckler to this day, he reckons it won’t have helped the Bristol prop’s case in light of the impressive form of other tighthead props.

“Sinckler has grown as a player and a man in the past four years. It would be unfair to hold that against him indefinitely. But he still has a slightly short fuse,” McGeechan commented.

“With Tadhg Furlong back to his best, Zander Fagerson impressing in the Six Nations, Andrew Porter able to play both sides, and no English coaches to advocate for him, perhaps Sinckler just did not have the faith of the entire selection panel.”

