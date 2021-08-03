Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to play in the Lions’ third test

Kyle Sinckler has been cleared to play in the British and Irish Lions’ third test against the Springboks, after being cited for a potential bite in the second test.

Lions prop Sinckler has been cleared of biting Springboks lock Franco Mostert after an independent judicial committee deemed that there was not enough evidence to suggest that he had committed an act of foul play.

Sinckler, who was named in the Lions’ replacements for the third test before the judicial committee’s decision, will likely win his sixth test cap for the touring side in Saturday’s decisive test off the bench.

Kyle Sinckler’s citing has been dismissed and he is free to play in the Third #CastleLionsSeries Test. Read more below 👇#LionsRugby #BoksvLions — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) August 3, 2021

Sinckler’s citing was somewhat surprising, as the incident wasn’t picked up by officials during the match, but what was even more surprising was that the Lions prop was the only player who was cited from the second test.

The England international wasn’t alone in having biting accusations directed at him, as Scotland captain Stuart Hogg was also accused of clamping down on Springboks’ full-back Willie Le Roux.

Hogg denied biting Le Roux in a statement released through the Lions the day after the match, and the citing commissioner obviously agreed that the Scotsman had done nothing wrong.

Several potential incidents of foul play went unnoticed.

There were several other incidents of potential foul play which could have resulted in a citing, including a high tackle from Mako Vunipola on Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe taking Conor Murray out in the air, and Maro Itoje kneeling on the chest of Damien De Allende.

The Kolbe incident was picked up during the game, and the South African winger was subsequently given a yellow card, but some have suggested that the challenge was worthy of a red card.

The Vunipola and Itoje incidents were both missed during the game, but the citing commissioner apparently decided that neither were worthy of a red card, and both will play for the Lions in the final test.

Not a great look from Maro Itoje is it #LionsRugby pic.twitter.com/6rdhCAncjr — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) July 31, 2021

