Kyle Sinckler has apologised for a comment directed at referee Karl Dickson during the top of the table clash between Bristol Bears and Exeter Chiefs.

The Bristol prop was cut down by what looked like a no arms tackle by Exeter’s Luke Cowan-Dickie early in the second half, but the referee waved play on.

Sinckler didn’t take too kindly to the tackle, and aired his frustrations to the referee in an ill-tempered outburst that was picked up by BT Sports’ microphones.

Really poor form by Kyle Sinckler screaming “Are you Fu**ing serious” at referee Karl Dickson. They are ex teammates but it should have been a yellow card. We berate footballers for similar so we don’t want this in rugby and should respect the ref! pic.twitter.com/m4zWaIwIGV — Andy Goode (@AndyGoode10) January 9, 2021

The England international shouted “are you f**king serious” at the referee, and while Dickson told Sinckler “the language you used is unacceptable” no further action was taken against him.

The two used to actually play for Harlequins together before Dickson became a referee, but Sinckler’s comment was still a long way off being professional.

The British and Irish Lion took to Twitter after the match to apologise for his comment.

Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting. Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad 👊 — Kyle Sinckler (@KyleSinckler) January 9, 2021

“Want to apologise for my reaction today. Not the example I want to be setting. Heat of the moment stuff. Will make a conscious effort to improve. My bad,” Sinckler wrote on Twitter.

Despite the comment, Bristol will be delighted after a major victory over the reigning Heineken Champions Cup and Gallagher Premiership champions.

The Bears moved four points clear of Exeter at the top of the table, having won five of their opening six domestic fixtures this season.

