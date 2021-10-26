Kurtley Beale set to make his Wallabies return while Samu Kerevi drops out

Wallabies head coach Dave Rennie has confirmed that he has been in contact with Kurtley Beale over a possible return to international rugby.

Beale last played for Australia at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, after which he joined Racing 92 in the French Top 14, which looked to have ended his Wallabies career.

However, in recent months Australia have loosened their eligibility rules and have started picking players who play for clubs overseas far more regularly, with the likes of Quade Cooper and Samu Kerevi coming into the fold.

Rennie was speaking to Australian news agency AAP and revealed that Beale was being considered as an option following injuries to full-backs Tom Banks and Reece Hodge.

Kurtley Beale set to make his Wallabies return.

“We have made contact with Kurtley and we have had conversations with Kurtley over a period of time, he has made it really clear his desire to be a Wallaby again,” Rennie said.

“With the introduction of some of the guys he played with previously he was pretty excited by that.”

While Beale, along with fellow French-based Australian internationals Will Skelton and Rory Arnold are set to join the Wallabies squad, two Japan-based stars will not play a role in the Wallabies’ autumn internationals.

Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon, who both play their club rugby for Japanese club Suntory Sungoliath, will not be travelling to Europe despite being named in the Wallabies’ squad.

Both have now pulled out of the tour over fears of aggravating their club, who signed them both a number of years ago believing that they would not be eligible to play for Australia while in Japan.

Proud to be representing the Indigenous wallabies jersey for the first time at a #RWC2019 🖤💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/PxwPIvtXJL — Kurtley Beale (@kurtley_beale) October 4, 2019

Samu Kerevi and Sean McMahon will not be playing next month.

“The whole time the boys had said that they wanted the support of the club, to say they were happy for them to go,” Rennie explained.

“They did mention (during the Rugby Championship) they were nervous about how their clubs would respond to them touring. They have loved their time but they have made a decision based on what their club needs.

“It is disappointing… we were keen to get a bit more out of them late in the year, but they’ve made their call based on the desire of the clubs and we’ve just got to get on with things.”

