Kurtley Beale insists Wallabies believe they can win back Bledisloe Cup

Kurtley Beale has insisted that that the Wallabies believe they can end their Bledisloe Cup drought when they take on the All Blacks in the coming days.

New Zealand won the Bledisloe Cup off Australia back in 2003 and they have held onto it ever since, as the All Blacks have established their dominance over their Trans-Tasman rivals in the past 20 years.

The task has got even harder for the Wallabies as they will no longer play the All Blacks three times a year, which means that they will have to deny New Zealand a victory in their two meetings in 2022 (a 1-1 series draw would see the All Blacks retain the cup).

That means that the Wallabies would have to either win or draw at Eden Park, while also winning in Melbourne on Thursday, but returning Australia star Kurtley Beale believes his side can end the hoodoo at the famous Auckland stadium.

Kurtley Beale on the Bledisloe Cup.

“[The feeling of not winning the Bledisloe Cup] has been lingering around the group for the last decade. We believe that we can get the job done,” Beale insisted, via Stuff.

“The greatest motivation now is to play the All Blacks and test ourselves against the best team in the world. We’ve also been poked. After last week’s performance, the guys have taken it pretty hard.

“There’s been a lot of pointing in the chest, a lot of constructive criticism, a lot of harsh conversations, but ones that are quite honest to allow us to bounce back.

“If we have full belief there, that’ll bring that confidence and positive energy and allow us to prepare well to take on possibly the biggest beast in world rugby.”

The versatile back has returned to the Wallabies set-up.

Beale hasn’t played for the Wallabies since last November’s test against Wales, although he could face the All Blacks after being named in his country’s 36-man squad for the Bledisloe Cup.

The 33-year-old has only played for Australia three times since the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but his impending return to the New South Wales Waratahs has boosted his chances of selection.

Australia are short of options at full back after Tom Banks’ injury, with Reece Hodge and Tom Wright filling in at 15 in The Rugby Championship so far, although Beale could get the nod for Thursday’s game.

Read More About: All Blacks, kurtley beale, Wallabies