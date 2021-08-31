Kieran Read fears New Zealand sides will dominate new-look Super Rugby

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read is concerned that New Zealand’s sides will dominate in next season’s Super Rugby Pacific.

New Zealand Rugby and Rugby Australia announced the new format for next season’s Super Rugby tournament yesterday, which will include two new sides – the Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika.

Each side will play 14 regular season games; 11 games against every other side in the tournament and three more games against local opposition when possible.

New Zealand’s five clubs won 23 of their 25 games against Australian opposition in Super Rugby Trans-Tasman this year and Read told Sky Sport NZ’s The Breakdown that he is expecting something similar next year.

Kieran Read on Super Rugby Pacific.

“I think if you look across the board at the competition next year, you’re going to probably look at a 90 per cent, 80 per cent win rate for New Zealand teams,” Read said.

“That’s not great for the competition, and it’s not going to be great for the guys playing the games. So, we do need Australia to step up and hopefully improve their performances.”

Disparity in quality between Super Rugby sides.

Only the Queensland Reds and the Brumbies were able to claim wins against one of the five New Zealand Super Rugby teams this year, although the Western Force were a missed conversion away from a win against the Chiefs.

The Fijian Drua and Moana Pasifika have not yet confirmed their squads for next year, although its is unlikely that either side will be beating the best that Super Rugby has to offer in their first season in the tournament.

While the Australian sides had little success in this year’s Super Rugby Trans-Tasman tournament, the schedule in next year’s Pacific competition should be slightly kinder to them.

Each of the five Australian sides played each of New Zealand’s five teams in five consecutive matches, which is a gruelling task which even the likes of the British and Irish Lions struggled with in 2017.

Each of the Australian sides will likely play a maximum of five games against New Zealand opposition from a total of 14 regular season matches, which does give them a chance to perform well in Super Rugby Pacific.

