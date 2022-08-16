Kieran Read credits All Blacks pack for stopping ‘one-trick pony’ Springboks

Kieran Read has lauded the All Blacks’ forward pack for matching the Springboks in the scrum and in the maul, denying them penalties in doing so.

New Zealand claimed victory against the odds against South Africa in Johannesburg, as they scored four excellent tries in a 35-23 win at Ellis Park.

While the All Blacks’ backs have received plenty of praise for their willingness to attack from deep and create opportunities against the normally staunch Springboks defence, their forwards also did very well to match up to a beefy pack.

Former All Blacks captain Kieran Read was speaking on SENZ Radio and stressed just how important it was for New Zealand to prevent South Africa from dominating at the set-piece.

Kieran Read on the All Blacks’ pack.

“Even on the weekend where we played pretty well, there was periods of play where they were able to get a bit of a roll on. They could score points and put us under a lot of pressure,” Read said.

“They are, in some cases you could say a one-trick pony in the way they play. It’s just a brutal game plan from them. It’s so brilliant, you know? Mapimpi chasing high balls, it’s not 50-50 when he’s chasing it. He’s catching everything.

“And they’ve got their maul. So you’ve got to give kudos to our forward pack for scrumming well and stopping the maul basically over the whole series. Stop them winning penalties to then kick to the corner and have another shot.”

Ian Foster’s future is still up in the air.

While the media coverage surrounding the All Blacks has been far more positive in recent days, there is still the possibility that Ian Foster will be removed as head coach.

Foster was expected to be relieved of his duties if New Zealand lost for a second time in South Africa, but the team’s victory in Johannesburg has complicated matters significantly.

New Zealand Rugby CEO Mark Robinson said a decision on Foster’s future will not be made until at least the middle of the week following a meeting with board members.

While Saturday’s win was impressive, New Zealand have still lost five of their last seven games, a record that would sit uneasy with most teams, let alone one as successful as the All Blacks.

Read More About: All Blacks, kieran read, springboks