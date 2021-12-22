Kevin Potts appointed as the new chief executive of the IRFU

Kevin Potts has been announced as the IRFU’s new chief executive, taking over from the outgoing Philip Browne, who has been in the role since 1998.

Potts has been the chief operating officer for the IRFU since 2015, and first joined Irish rugby’s governing body back in 2005. Before that, he qualified as a chartered accountant with KPMG and spent more than a decade in the IFSC Dublin Funds sector.

The incoming chief executive of the IRFU will officially assume the role on January 1st 2022 and spoke of how much it means to him to be given the opportunity.



“This is a huge honour for me. Rugby brings people together, on and off the field; and is a topic of conversation the length and breadth of the country, because people are passionate about it,” Potts said.

“Clearly the immediate challenges will be around the Six Nations Championships in these times of ongoing Covid uncertainty, the completion of the critically important reviews into our women’s game, and the continued support of our provinces and clubs in an ever-changing environment.

“Rugby has always played a central role in my life, both as a player and administrator, therefore, player welfare and the development of the game will be central to my decision making.

“I want to thank, and acknowledge the leadership of, Philip Browne over almost three decades at the fore of Irish Rugby. Philip is one of the most respected CEOs in Ireland and across world rugby and it is an honour to succeed him.”

President Des Kavanagh welcomes the appointment.

IRFU president Des Kavanagh praised Pott’s appointment, saying the incoming chief executive has all the attributes required to lead Irish rugby’s governing body.

“I congratulate Kevin on his appointment and wish him every success in this latest phase of his career. Kevin has come through a particularly rigorous recruitment process to achieve this appointment as Chief Executive,” Kavanagh said.

“Throughout the process he has displayed, in abundance, all the attributes required to lead the IRFU in an ever-evolving environment, reflecting the significant commercial and societal changes facing the game.

“Kevin has been a very strong Chief Operating Officer for the IRFU and been a central figure in many of the Union’s key projects over the past number of years, including most recently, oversight of the IRFU’s successful negotiations with CVC as part of the Pro14 (URC) and Six Nations transactions, in addition to the extensive remit he oversees across the organisation.”

