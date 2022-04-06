Keith Wood outlines what Munster need in their next coaching team

Keith Wood has called on Munster to appoint a coaching team which has a long-term vision of developing the young talent at the province.

Munster have yet to name replacements for head coach Johann van Graan, senior coach Stephen Larkham and defence coach JP Ferreira, all of whom are leaving the province at the end of the season.

The current coaching group have come under plenty of criticism this season due to Munster’s uninspiring style of play, while the tendency to sign foreign players in recent years has also been questioned.

Former Munster and Ireland captain Keith Wood was speaking on Off The Ball and called on his native province to invest in coaches who will trust in youth.

Keith Wood on what Munster need in their coaches.

“What we need to do is have a coaching ticket that has a coaching mindset to improve all the young kids that are coming through in the system,” Wood stated.

“So I would actually take my foot off the pedal for that. I think Graham Rowntree has to be part of that and he could well become that guy.

“Because of the manner in which van Graan had agreed to a contract and then had an opportunity to get out of it with a six-month clause, which I still think is a ludicrous clause to have in your contract, I think that we’re floundering for a new coach

“It’s a dreadful time to get a new coach. So I would say just slow it down, because this has to be the absolutely right appointment, whatever that is.

“But the next coach for Munster, and the next coaching ticket for Munster, has to be something that maximises the quality of some of the young kids coming through and then really supports that.”

☘️☘️☘️ Congratulations to the 🔟 Munster players who have been included in the @IrishRugby U18 Schools squad for the upcoming Six Nations Festival in Marcoussis, France 🏉 More info ⤵️#ShoulderToShoulder — Munster Rugby (@Munsterrugby) April 5, 2022

No news on potential coaches has been made available.

As things stand, there are no solid indications of who could take charge of Munster next season, with the province’s captain Peter O’Mahony admitting that the situation is “not ideal”.

There were plenty of names linked to the job, such as Ronan O’Gara, Mike Prendergast and Declan Kidney, although all three have distanced themselves from a return to Munster.

Munster do have more pressing issues at hand, as they face Exeter Chiefs in a Heineken Champions Cup knock out encounter this weekend, although uncertainty over next season remains a concern.

