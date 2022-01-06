Keith Wood argues Munster’s coaches are beginning to ‘ruin’ some of their players

Keith Wood has argued that Munster’s style of play could be ruining some of their players, describing their performance against Connacht as “turgid nonsense”.

Munster came off second best in their latest URC encounter with Connacht, as the home side ground out a 10-8 victory on a windy night at the Galway Sportsgrounds.

While the January conditions didn’t lend themselves to an exciting encounter, there was a distinct lack of ambition shown from Munster, with their only try coming from a charge down of a botched clearance kick.

Former Ireland and Munster hooker Wood was speaking on Off The Ball and heavily criticised his former province’s coaching staff, while expressing his worries for the development of young scrum-half Craig Casey.

Keith Wood on Munster’s slow style of play.

“There’s no point in talking about Munster’s attack, that doesn’t exist at the present moment in time. I think we’re beginning to ruin some of the players. I’m finding it incredibly hard to watch,” Wood said.

“Fiona [Hayes] said there’s a bit of a disruption if the coaches go, well I’d rather the coaches went if that was the case, rather than stay and play that level of turgid nonsense.

“When I look at someone like Casey, who I think has been over-hyped, and I would definitely overhype him because he’s unbelievably exciting. His ability to get the ball and flash the ball is a mark of what you want to have in the game.

“The game changes and moves in cycles. It’s moved again to a really fast paced game and Munster are slowing it down more than everybody else is speeding it up. So Casey is now slowing down to get there.

“I don’t ever want to see that in his game. He’s a small nine, he’s a nine that has to pick the ball the second it touches the ground and hit his 10 or hit a forward running onto it.”

Johann van Graan will depart at the end of the season.

There will be a number of new faces in Munster’s coaching team next season, as head coach Johann Van Graan and senior coach Stephen Larkham have both confirmed their departure this summer.

Van Graan is off to England to take charge of Bath, while Larkham is returning to his native Canberra to take over as head coach of the Brumbies, although forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a two-year contract extension with Munster.

It is not yet know whether defence coach JP Ferreira will be staying with the province, as he was brought in by van Graan back in 2017, while his contract runs out at the end of the season.

Van Graan and co. still have until June to win their first piece of silverware with the province, but if Munster regularly play like they did against Connacht it is highly unlikely that they will be adding to their trophy cabinet.

