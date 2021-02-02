Keith Wood suggests delaying Lions tour by four years

The British and Irish Lions tour to South Africa has been thrown into disarray due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

There are currently four main options for how the Lions tour may proceed. The first is to play the series in South Africa as planned this summer with no crowds in attendance.

The second is option for the tour to be relocated to the UK and Ireland, where it would again most likely be played in front of empty stadiums.

That winning feeling 💪 A great moment in the #LionsRugby locker room after the second Test against the All Blacks 🦁 Head to our YouTube channel to watch 10 of our favourite memories from the 2017 Tour 📺 — British & Irish Lions (@lionsofficial) January 31, 2021

The third option is to reschedule the tour to South Africa for next summer, however this would likely cause major disruptions in World Rugby’s planned calendar for 2022.

The fourth option, which has just emerged in recent days, is to play the series in Australia, where fans would be allowed to attend matches in their tens of thousands.

Delaying the tour by four years.

However, Wood suggested a fifth option when speaking to RugbyPass, which would allow fans in South Africa to enjoy the full benefits of the tour.

“There is heart and head here. The Lions is commercially one of the big brands in rugby and emotionally it brings together supporters from four countries which is unique in international sport and you want to preserve that.

“However, the Lions is being consistently squeezed and my fear is that if it goes too far from what is a touring side with 30,000 fans to games at home with no fans, will it keep its special place in rugby’s hearts?

“And if the Lions loses its allure that would be the shame of shames. It could be better to say, ‘Let’s delay the Lions cycle by four years with the tour to South Africa taking place in 2025 and push everyone back and preserve what is an incredible spectacle’.

“I don’t think you can put the tour into another year because that would drive the unions mad, the clubs mad while changing World Cup preparation cycles,” Wood commented.

British, South African and Irish fans may be happy enough with the tour being pushed back to 2025.

But such a move would likely not be well-received down under as the Lions are expected to tour Australia in four year’s time.

