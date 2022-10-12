Ireland great Keith Wood reveals the best XV he played against

Ireland legend Keith Wood has revealed the greatest XV he played against during his international rugby career.

Wood is considered to be one the greatest hookers to have ever played the game, and was the first ever recipient of the World Rugby men’s 15s player of the year award in 2001.

The Munster legend won 58 caps for Ireland between 1994 and 2003 and also won five caps for the British and Irish Lions on the tours of South Africa and Australia in 1997 and 2001.

As a result, Wood played against some of the best players to ever pick up a rugby ball, with no shortage of high-profile names included in his team selection for Off The Ball.

A team packed full of World Cup winners.

There’s no shortage of players who lifted the Webb Ellis Cup included in Wood’s team, as the Irishman played against numerous World Cup-winning Australians, South Africans and Englishmen during his career.

In total, Wood has included four Englishmen, three Australians, three New Zealanders, two South Africans, one Scotsman, one Welshman and one Argentinian in his team.

Wood noted that he would have liked to have included France’s Laurent Cabannes and England’s Richard Hill, but he never played against them during his career.

He did share a pitch with both of them however, as he played with Cabannes for Harlequins and with Hill for the British and Irish Lions, and described them as two of the best flankers he ever played with.

The best XV Keith Wood played against.

15. Christian Cullen (New Zealand)

14. Jason Robinson (England)

13. Jeremy Guscott (England)

12. Scott Gibbs (Wales)

11. Jonah Lomu (New Zealand)

10. Stephen Larkham (Australia)

9. George Gregan (Australia)

8. Zinzan Brooke (New Zealand)

7. Ruben Kruger (South Africa)

6. Francois Pienaar (South Africa)

5. John Eales (Australia)

4. Martin Johnson (England)

3. Jason Leonard (England)

2. Mario Ledesma (Argentina)

1. Tom Smith (Scotland)

