Keith Wood backs Jamie Osborne for Ireland call up

Keith Wood has backed Jamie Osborne to be called up to Ireland’s Six Nations squad after some stellar performances from the Leinster centre.

Osborne was named as the man of the match in Leinster’s recent win against Gloucester, having taken his opportunity at inside centre excellently in the absence of Robbie Henshaw, Charlie Ngatai and Ciarán Frawley.

With less than eight months to go until the Rugby World Cup national team coaches may be reluctant to introduce new faces to their squads, especially with players as young as Osborne.

Wood believes that Osborne has done enough to earn a call up however, as he argued on Off The Ball that the 21-year-old has displayed all the necessary attributes.

“For me, for Osborne it isn’t too late. He is showing a size and a stepping capability that we can definitely use. That’s the way I would look at it,” Wood said.

“If I was [Andy] Farrell I’d have him in the squad because he’s going to learn an awful lot in the squad anyway, and if the chance comes and you can pick him, you pick him.

“We’ve had a lot of injuries [at centre]. Garry Ringrose has been playing phenomenal rugby, a really fantastic season. Henshaw has been injured, Bundee has been in and out with suspensions and bits of injuries as well.

“We have to see who we have at our disposal. If this is the next guy on the line we need to see him in the squad. So I don’t think it’s too late ever.”

🗣 “I don’t think it’s ever too late to get in.” While Farrell does favour squad consistency, Keith Wood believes it’s never too late to make the team | 🏉 🗣 “When these guys play really well, you have to give them a chance.” @GilletteUK | #EffortlessFlow pic.twitter.com/QjExNowIH5 — Off The Ball (@offtheball) January 18, 2023

The door is open for a bolter.

Osborne’s good form has come at an excellent time, as Henshaw is currently injured while Aki hasn’t got much game time under his belt for Connacht in recent months.

James Hume has struggled to get back up to pace for Ulster after his return from injury, while Luke Marshall’s chances of an Ireland recall have been hampered by a chest injury he suffered last weekend.

Stuart McCloskey looks set to continue at inside centre in the green jersey alongside Ringrose, although Osborne could certainly make the extended squad, especially after he impressed for Emerging Ireland in South Africa.

