Keith Earls proud as Ireland youngsters learn how to play ‘big boy rugby’

Keith Earls expressed his pride in Ireland’s young side after they claimed victory against the Māori All Blacks in Wellington.

Ireland got off to a dreadful start as Māori winger Shaun Stevenson cantered over for a try just two minutes in, although the men in green responded very well as they hit back through a try from Jordan Larmour five minutes later.

The tourists put in a composed performance to hold a 12-point lead by half time and never looked like losing, with a second try from Larmour in the 77th minute putting the game beyond doubt, before the Māori finished with a consolation try.

Ireland captain Keith Earls was speaking to Sky Sport NZ after the game and expressed his pride in his young team mates after they bounced back from a loss in the first game against the Māori.

“It was very pleasing. At times we didn’t help ourselves. In the first game when we played the Māori our discipline [hurt us]. A lot of young lads, good players, but they just didn’t know what it takes to play in big boy rugby,” Earls said.

“Thankfully we learned from a lot of mistakes. Our discipline was still off a small bit but thankfully we got a job done here tonight.

“It’s quite windy here, it’s quite similar to Thomond Park when we’re playing there. We took pressure off the various kickers in our team which helped our nine and ten as well.

“We knew that if you give these guys space, nine times out of ten they pick a right option and they’ll break a tackle. So we knew our physicality had to be right up there with our discipline.

“It’s a very proud moment for me, getting to captain these lads. I toured with young lads back in 2017 and it’s great to see a lot of them now as senior players. It was brilliant to get out with these young lads and see them do it on a big stage like this.”

𝗔 𝗧𝘂𝗲𝘀𝗱𝗮𝘆 𝗡𝗶𝗴𝗵𝘁 𝗪! 🙌 Our first win over the Māori All Blacks levels the two-match Series 1-1.#TeamOfUs | #MABvIRE pic.twitter.com/IWXgMgmTnz — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 12, 2022

The difference a week makes.

Ireland’s tour of New Zealand got off to a poor start after they were comfortably beaten by both the Māori and the All Blacks, although two wins in four days has put a far more positive spin on things for Andy Farrell’s side.

Although the test series is the main priority for Ireland, Farrell will be very pleased to see players on the fringes of his squad get vital experience and claim a well-earned victory against quality opposition.

Very few who played tonight are likely to feature in the final test match against the All Blacks on Saturday, although a number of players did themselves proud in difficult conditions in Wellington.

Farrell wanted to see how his players responded to adversity on the five-game tour, and based on the last four days, the Ireland head coach will be very pleased with what he has seen.

