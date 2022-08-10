Julian Savea ‘disturbed’ by comments directed at All Blacks coach Ian Foster

Julian Savea has slammed the treatment of All Blacks head coach Ian Foster on social media in New Zealand.

Foster is under an enormous amount of pressure at the moment, as the All Blacks have lost five of their last six matches, which has seen many supporters call for a change of head coach.

Some of the criticism of Foster has clearly gone too far however, which has prompted former All Blacks winger Julian Savea to take to social media in defence of New Zealand’s head coach.

Julian Savea on criticism on Ian Foster.

“Shocked and disturbed by some of the comments and remarks I’ve seen and heard about Ian Foster on social media lately,” Savea wrote.

“In a country where mental health is a big issue, where 72 per cent of suicides are men and a high number of depression amongst men, you would think people would be a bit kinder and think about their words before they make remarks on someone’s integrity, appearance and character, especially when they don’t know them on a personal level.

“I’m ashamed that this is how a human is treated and dragged in the media here in NZ.”

New Zealand face South Africa in a crucial game.

Foster will remain as the All Blacks’ head coach for at least one more game, as New Zealand take on South Africa in Johannesburg this Saturday.

South Africa claimed a comfortable 26-10 victory against New Zealand last weekend in Mbombela, and should the Springboks win again, Foster’s time as head coach could come to an end.

Another loss for the All Blacks would also leave their hopes of defending their Rugby Championship title in tatters with just two of six rounds in the tournament played.

Replacing Foster is a risky move in itself of course, as the new All Blacks coach would have just over a year to prepare his team before the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

