Josh van der Flier credits switching off from rugby for best season

Josh van der Flier has revealed that thinking about rugby less often has led to improvements in his game as he isn’t mentally burnt out.

Van Der Flier had arguably his best season in rugby in the last campaign, as he won the EPCR European player of the year award and the Irish players’ player of the year award.

The Wicklow man was sensational for Leinster and Ireland last season, and although he will have plenty of memories to savour from the last 12 months, Van der Flier has attempted to put rugby out of his mind.

Van der Flier was speaking on the BBC Rugby Union Weekly podcast and explained that he became too consumed with rugby in the early years of his career.

Josh van der Flier on switching off from rugby.

“For me personally, I used to be a lot more rugby [focused] all the time. I lived with five other lads, all of whom played rugby for about six years from when I finished school,” Van der Flier explained.

“If we weren’t training or talking about rugby, there was rugby on the TV. Now I’d be a bit more wary of switching off and trying to do something completely different, or just not think of rugby.

“Then once I’m in training or focused on rugby, I’m fully switched on, which I’ve found has worked quite well for me. But there are certainly people who are completely encompassed by rugby.

“But in the last few years anyway I’ve definitely tried to get more of a balance.”

Congratulations to @joshvdf Josh van der Flier – European Player of the Year. An incredible season for @leinsterrugby (and Ireland). It’s wonderful to see the award presented by the Foley family. pic.twitter.com/jDTNwWDRsM — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) May 28, 2022

‘You’re not mentally burnt out.’

Van der Flier credits being able to switch off from rugby as a key factor for his exceptional performances last season, stressing the importance of mental freshness.

“It seems kind of counterintuitive in my head when I’m trying to explain it or think about it, but I’ve probably done less thinking about rugby this year than I have in previous years,” Van der Flier admitted.

“What I’ve found is when I’m able to switch off and really completely get away from the game – when I’m in training or playing a game I just have more energy to give it.

“You’re not mentally burnt out just thinking about rugby. You just feel a bit fresher coming into training, a bit fresher for games. I’ve found it has worked really well for me.”

A massive 12 months lies ahead for Van der Flier, as the Rugby World Cup kicks off in less than a year’s time, although there is plenty of rugby to be played for Leinster and Ireland before then.

