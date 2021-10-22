Josh Adams reckons Wales’ attacking intent will yield better results than Lions’ pragmatism

Josh Adams believes Wales’ swash-buckling style will yield better results against southern opposition than the British and Irish Lions’ conservative approach.

The Lions were unsuccessful against the Springboks this summer in a test series that has been widely criticised for being a largely boring affair, in a tour that would have been frustrating for Wales winger Adams.

The 26-year-old was the Lions’ top try-scorer on tour with his tally of eight, but Adams only featured in the third and final test despite his attacking exploits against Japan and South African club sides.

Adams was speaking ahead of Wales’ tests against New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Australia and when asked by the BBC if he believes Wales’ approach will be more successful than the Lions’, he was in no doubt.

Josh Adams on Wales’ upcoming tests against the southern giants.

“Yeah, I do [think Wales’ style will be more successful]. I think you’ve seen it throughout the course of Wayne’s tenure, the way we go about our style of play,” Adams said.

“The Six Nations is an unbelievable tournament in its own right, and we have a good record in that, but showing up in the autumn when we play these big teams, continuing a winning run into the autumn and beating them is a fantastic statement to put down.

“It’ll be a massive statement if we can get some victories this autumn.”

𝐃𝐲𝐦𝐚 𝐞𝐢𝐧 𝐜𝐢𝐭. Here’s another look at our brand new kit which will be worn for the first time this autumn when the men face the @AllBlacks and the women take on @JRFURugby. ➥ On sale now exclusively from the @WRUStore, Westgate Street, and online. — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) October 20, 2021

The odds are against Wayne Pivac’s men in first test against the All Blacks.

Wales have probably the most challenging autumn schedule of any team in the world, and kick off their campaign against New Zealand, in a game where they will be without many of their best players.

As the match is taking place outside of the official international window, English-based players such as Dan Biggar, Louis Rees-Zammit and Taulupe Faletau will be unavailable as they will not be released by their clubs.

To further add to Wales’ worries, plenty of their international stars are currently injured, such as George North, Josh Navidi, Justin Tipuric and Leigh Halfpenny, while Liam Williams is also a doubt having recently had his appendix removed.

While their English-based stars will return after the game against New Zealand, life won’t get much easier than Wales against world number one South Africa and a resurgent Australia side, while Fiji will be backing themselves to cause a major upset.

