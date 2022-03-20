Josh Adams ‘shocked’ after last-gasp loss to Italy

Josh Adams admitted he was in shock after Wales’ last-gasp defeat to Italy, on what was supposed to be a celebratory day for Alun Wyn Jones and Dan Biggar.

Jones became the first man in international rugby to win 150 caps for his country on Saturday, while Biggar also won his 100th cap for Wales, although Italy thoroughly spoiled the party for the two Welsh veterans.

Italy put in a controlled performance throughout the match, which kept them within a score of Wales until the dying minutes and a moment of magic from Ange Capuozzo saw Edoardo Padovani score the match-winning try for the Azzurri.

Adams was speaking in a TV interview after the match and admitted that he was at a loss as to how Wales lost the match but acknowledged the brilliance of Capuozzo in Italy’s last-gasp try.

Josh Adams on Wales’ loss to Italy.

“First of all, congratulations to Italy. They were brilliant throughout the whole match, but yeah, I really don’t know what to say. I don’t know how we lost that game, to be honest with you. I just don’t know,” Adams admitted.

“It’s poor from us to be honest. We managed to regather the ball, exit on our own terms, which was good, kick chase was a bit sloppy. He’s come in between me and Tobey [Faletau] and to be fair to him, [Capuozzo] has done exceptionally well.

“But you know, that’s not good enough from us. That’s the end of it… I’m shocked. I’m just pretty stunned at the minute. I’m disappointed mostly because it’s such a big day for Alun [Wyn Jones] and Biggs [Dan Biggar] and their families.

“I’m just gutted we couldn’t do it for them.”

Sportsmanship at it’s finest 👏 Josh Adams gives his POTM medal to Ange Capuozzo after his sensational display helped Italy to their first ever win in Wales 🙌#GuinnessSixNations #WALvITA pic.twitter.com/CTj9q8JJvg — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) March 19, 2022

The Welsh winger was classy in defeat.

Adams, who won the official player of the match award, sought out Capuozzo after the match and attempted to give him his medal, for the 22-year-old’s brilliant performance.

Capuozzo refused to take the medal from Adams, but the two men did embrace, before the Italian full back returned to the celebrations with his team mates.

Italy ended a 36-match losing streak in the Six Nations with their victory in Cardiff, which has acted as a timely reminder of what they bring to the championship.

Wales meanwhile will have many questions to answer, after a paltry tournament in which they won just one of their five matches, just a year on from being crowned as Six Nations champions.

Read More About: italy rugby, Josh Adams, wales rugby