Josh Adams backs ‘massive weapon’ Louis Rees-Zammit to impress against Ireland

Wales will be without some crucial players when they face Ireland, but Josh Adams is confident that the Welsh have plenty of firepower available.

Louis Rees-Zammit has been a revelation for Wales since he made his international debut in late 2020, and has scored some wonderful individual tries in the early stages of his test career.

The Welsh will need all the help they can get against Ireland in their Six Nations opener on Saturday, as they will be without senior players such as Alun Wyn Jones, George North, Ken Owned, Taulupe Faletau, Justin Tipuric and Josh Navidi.

Rees-Zammit certainly isn’t a senior player at the age of 21, but Adams underlined just how important he is to Wales at a press conference ahead of his country’s Six Nations opener against Ireland.

Josh Adams on Louis Rees-Zammit.

“It was a hell of a finish for the try for Gloucester at the weekend and it just sums him up. One absolute moment of magic and he can carve you up like that,” Adams said.

“There are aspects of all of our games that we can get better at, but he has all the raw credentials of speed, power and finishing ability. I haven’t seen anybody as good.

“He has been terrific ever since he came in. It was a learning curve in his first campaign but he has worked hard and that is very noticeable now with the way he plays. He is very good both sides of the ball and he is a massive weapon for us.”

🎂 𝗣𝗲𝗻𝗯𝗹𝘄𝘆𝗱𝗱 𝗛𝗮𝗽𝘂𝘀 @LouisReesZammit⚡ It’s been a big week for the Wales wing with a superb try for Gloucester last weekend, turning 21 today and looking for the perfect start to the #GuinnessSixNations with a win over Ireland on the weekend. — Welsh Rugby Union 🏉 (@WelshRugbyUnion) February 2, 2022

Decisions to be made for head coach Wayne Pivac.

Although Adams and Rees-Zammit normally both play on the wing for Wales, Pivac is thought to be considering switching the former to outside-centre for the game against Ireland, due to the lack of options at 12 and 13.

Adams was actually selected to start at outside-centre against Fiji in the Autumn Nations Series, but he suffered an injury in the warm up before that match which ruled him out, and he started on the wing the following week against Australia.

George North and Johnny Williams won’t be available to Wales this weekend, although Pivac still has the experienced group of Jonathan Davies, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin and Willis Halaholo to chose from at centre, if he opts to play Adams on the wing.

Read More About: Josh Adams, Louis Rees-Zammit, wales rugby