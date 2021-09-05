Jordie Barrett sees red for foot to the head in comfortable All Blacks win

Jordie Barrett was shown a red card after his foot made contact with the face of Marika Koroibete during New Zealand’s win against Australia.

All Blacks full back Barrett started the game well as he scored his side’s first try of the afternoon, but was given his marching orders in the 28th minute due to an unfortunate incident in the air.

Barrett leapt up to gather the ball while under pressure from the onrushing Koroibete, but stuck his leg out in doing so and caught the Wallabies winger in the face with his studs.

While the incident looked to be accidental, referee Damon Murphy felt as if he had no choice but to send the New Zealander off for dangerous play.

Jordie Barrett sees red for making direct contact to the head with his foot 🟥 The Rugby Championship. Every Match. Ad-free. Live & On Demand.#StanSportAU | #BledisloeCup | #TRC2021 pic.twitter.com/C4uOmvYCYs — Stan Sport (@StanSportAU) September 5, 2021

First instance of new red card rule in international rugby.

The All Blacks were only reduced to 14 men for 20 minutes following Barrett’s dismissal, due to the new red card rule being trialled in the Rugby Championship.

The rule states that the player who has been red carded can be replaced after 20 minutes, in an effort to lessen the impact that a sending off can have on a game.

The red card made little impact on the match in the end, as New Zealand actually managed to score a try through David Havili when down to 14 men, while Australia failed to score in the same period of time.

Funnily enough, Australia scored almost immediately after New Zealand were restored to 15 men, but a better second half showing from the Wallabies wasn’t enough in the end as the All Blacks ran out as 38-21 winners in Perth.

New Zealand and South Africa lead the pack in Rugby Championship.

After just two rounds of action, the Rugby Championship looks to be almost a straight shoot-out between New Zealand and South Africa.

The All Blacks and Springboks have both won their opening two matches, with New Zealand on top of the table on 10 points, with South Africa close behind on nine, while Australia and Argentina are both pointless at the bottom.

The upcoming clash between New Zealand and South Africa has been highly-anticipated for quite some time now, although there are two rounds of action to come before the two sides meet.

South Africa will play Australia in back-to-back games over the next two weeks, while New Zealand will do the same with Argentina, before the top-ranked countries in the world duke it out in the final two rounds of the Rugby Championship.

Read More About: All Blacks, jordie barrett, rugby championship, Wallabies