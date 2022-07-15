Jordie Barrett backing All Blacks’ skill set to undo Ireland in series decider

Jordie Barrett has backed the All Blacks’ skill set to see them past Ireland in a test series decider in Wellington.

New Zealand showed off some excellent handling skills in wet conditions during the first test in Auckland, although they made a number of uncharacteristic errors in perfect conditions at the indoor stadium in Dunedin.

The conditions won’t be so good in Wellington, which is famed for its strong winds, although weather forecasters are predicting that it will be dry when the All Blacks and Ireland face in the third test.

All Blacks full back Jordie Barrett was speaking at a press conference and revealed that the team have been focusing on players’ individual skills ahead of Saturday’s decider.

Jordie Barrett on the All Blacks’ test decider against Ireland.

“It is our turn to respond now. We feel a lot of it is in our control, and we can influence this match. But that’s not everything, we’ve got to put the performance on the park and get the job done because it’s not going to be easy,” Barrett said.

“There’s no hiding. There was a lot of disappointment on Saturday night-Sunday morning, even leaking into Monday but it’s a fresh week, an exciting opportunity, a series decider against a quality side, so there’s some positive faces and positive moods in camp at the moment so we’re raring to go.

“A lot of individual accountability has been put on us this week. Some areas of our skill sets weren’t up to our standards last week. A lot of it is around controlling what you can do as an individual, preparing accordingly and ultimately going out and performing.

“We don’t have a second chance this week so that’s what the boys have gone and done this week. They’ve had a good look in the mirror and gone away and worked on skills that we need to unfold and put on Ireland this weekend.”

The pressure is on.

Ireland should be fairly happy with how their tour has gone even if they lose on Saturday, having claimed victories against New Zealand and the Māori All Blacks.

The same certainly can’t be said for the All Blacks, as losing a test series at home to Ireland, or any team really, would be regarded as an abject failure.

Those involved in the Irish camp will break for the summer after Saturday’s game, although the All Blacks’ season is only getting started, and it will not get any easier as they face the Springboks in South Africa twice in the coming weeks.

New Zealand’s next three games could make or break head coach Ian Foster, who was already under pressure before the current campaign got under way after consecutive losses to Ireland and France last November.

