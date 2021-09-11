Jonny May left with no regrets despite missing out on Lions tour

Jonny May has admitted his disappointment at missing out on the British and Irish Lions squad, but feels as if he couldn’t have done any more.

England winger Jonny May has been a mainstay in his country’s starting team for the last few years and was tipped by many to be selected in Warren Gatland’s Lions squad for this summer’s tour to South Africa.

May’s form did dip along with England’s in this year’s Six Nations however, and the Gloucester winger was ultimately left at home while the Lions jetted off to South Africa.

The 31-year-old was speaking to PA Media and admitted that he will likely never get the chance to represent the Lions having missed out on selection this year.

‘You just have to accept it.’

“I will be honest, it was a huge disappointment. It was a big goal of mine. I worked incredibly hard over a four-year cycle to become the best player I could be and give myself every chance of going, but you just can’t control selection,” May said.

“I look back to that four-year cycle, the work I put in and the way I played, I didn’t really feel like I could have done any more. You just have to accept it. It is something I wanted to do – it is not something I am going to be able to do.

“It’s in the past now. It’s part of playing a team game. For anybody who plays rugby, there are certain things that you will face in your career that are going to be disappointing.”

Not the way we hoped or wanted this campaign to go. However, growth cannot happen without challenge! Lessons will be learnt and progress will be made 👊🌹 pic.twitter.com/GXMP0bez8O — Jonny May (@J0nnyMay) March 21, 2021

Jonny May’s future with England and Gloucester.

While May wasn’t involved in England’s two tests against the USA and Canada this summer, he is still expected to be starting for his country in big games to come, having started in all five Six Nations games earlier this year.

At the age of 31, May is on the older side for a winger, but he still has electric pace and will back himself to remain in England’s starting team by the time the 2023 Rugby World Cup kicks off.

At club level, Gloucester underwhelmed last year and ultimately finished in 11th place in the Gallagher Premiership, although there are some reasons for their fans to be hopeful for the coming season.

May is just one of several highly-talented players in Gloucester’s backline, which boasts Lions tourists Chris Harris and Louis Rees-Zammit, while the signing of Scotland’s Adam Hastings will strengthen them at fly-half.

