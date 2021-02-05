Jonny May admits dislike of Lions jersey tradition

England winger Jonny May has admitted he disliked posing for a picture while wearing a British and Irish Lions jersey as he has not yet been selected for a tour.

All members of the English, Irish, Welsh and Scottish Six Nations squad were photographed in a Lions jersey during the week, in case they are selected for the (hopefully) upcoming tour to South Africa.

May is highly likely to be selected by Warren Gatland if the tour goes ahead, but the Gloucester player admitted to RugbyPass that he felt uncomfortable wearing the jersey before having “earned it”.

“It’s just strange. You haven’t earned it yet or got there, but you are trying the kit on. It’s weird. I don’t really like doing that.

“But you get it done and try to get back to what you’re doing, which at the moment is trying to play for England, getting better and preparing for a test match.

“It’s human nature to want things. Of course, what a lovely thought that is, it would be a dream come true to go on a Lions tour. It’s something you dream of doing as a kid. Of course, you want to be a part of that.

“But at the moment I don’t have the luxury of drifting off into that nice thought because I’ve got to come back to the now,” May commented.

Six Nations opener.

Before Lions hopefuls can set their sights on the series with South Africa, there is, of course, the smaller matter of the Six Nations Championship at hand.

May will win his 62nd cap for England as they welcome Scotland to Twickenham Stadium on Saturday, but head coach Eddie Jones has made a few bold choices in his team selection.

England fans, we can feel your excitement from here! 🥳 Eddie Jones has announced his 23 man squad ahead of their opening #GuinnessSixNations game against Scotland on Saturday! #CalcuttaCup — Guinness Six Nations (@SixNationsRugby) February 4, 2021

Captain Owen Farrell will start at fly-half against the Scots instead of his usual position at inside centre, with George Ford dropping to the bench.

Ford’s absence from the starting team means there is space for 21-year old Ollie Lawrence, who is set to win his fourth cap for his country.

Lawrence will be opposite another youngster as Cameron Redpath is set to start at 12 for Scotland in his international debut.

