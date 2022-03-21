Jonathan Davies argues that sacking Wales boss Wayne Pivac is justifiable

Wales legend Jonathan Davies believes losing to Italy was a sackable offence for Wayne Pivac and that there are serious deep-rooted issues in Welsh rugby.

Italy’s famous win in Cardiff resigned Wales to their second fifth place finish in the Six Nations in three years, as Pivac’s side lost four of their five matches.

While Wales did play quite well in the losses to England and France, their overall standard in the championship fell well short of what was expected, especially considering that they won the Six Nations last year.

Davies was speaking on BBC Scrum V and argued that the Welsh Rugby Union would be within their rights to sack Pivac as head coach after the loss to Italy.

Jonathan Davies on Wayne Pivac’s position as Wales head coach.

“If you lose to Italy, I think it’s sackable. If they want to get rid of him, they can, it’s justifiable to do it. The performance was absolutely dreadful,” Davies said.

“I thought the Italians were the better team. Again, our attack was woeful, absolutely woeful. I’ve no idea what they’re trying to do. Dummy-runners, they don’t tip off – the only tip-off in the game was Faletau to Watkin and we scored.

“Our forwards don’t look capable of getting over the gain line, so it’s very difficult when you don’t get over the gain line and get on the front foot to do anything. So that’s where it starts but I think we have to look deeper than that.

“If we’d have won won yesterday, if Wyn Jones had scored that try or Josh Adams had made that tackle, we’re papering over the cracks again. It’s far deeper than that.

“Again, the U20s lost today, the regions got smashed in South Africa and I don’t think the best players are playing for Wales at the moment and there’s no one coming through.”

Welsh rugby is struggling on every front.

Virtually nothing is going well in Welsh rugby at the moment, as the men’s senior team, the U20s team, the regions and the women’s senior team are all performing poorly at the moment.

Wales U20s team also finished fifth in this year’s Six Nations, as they won one of their five matches, while all four of the Welsh regions are currently in the bottom half of the URC table.

The Welsh women’s team did notch wins against Japan and South Africa in November, but they lost all three of their matches in last year’s Six Nations and conceded 125 points in those three defeats.

Meanwhile, things aren’t going to get any easier for Wales’ men’s team in the coming months, as they embark on a three-test tour of South Africa in July.

