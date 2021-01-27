‘I don’t want to go to that age’ – Johnny Sexton plays down Tom Brady comparisons

While he is inspired by Tom Brady’s longevity at the top of his sport, Johnny Sexton has no plans to follow the quarterback’s lead in playing until he is 43.

The Ireland captain is heading into his 12th Six Nations Championship campaign at the age of 35, and while he has no plans to retire yet, he admitted it is unlikely that he’ll play into his 40s.

“Yeah, it’s pretty incredible at 43. I definitely don’t want to go to that age though. That’s too much. A lot of it is just me being a little bit stubborn or half-joking. You’ve got to take it campaign by campaign or year by year when you get to this age.

“At the moment I feel good despite picking up a niggle, which sometimes is the case before you go into an Irish camp. But it is what it is and hopefully I’ll be back flying by next week.

“As I said you just have to take it season by season but it is inspiring to see someone like that have success for so long,” Sexton said at the virtual Six Nations Media launch.

‘We’ve learnt a lot of lessons.’

The Leinster man has won three Six Nations with Ireland, including one Grand Slam in 2018.

Ireland were some way off those championship-winning sides in last year’s competition. But Sexton does believe the current crop of players harbour some similarities to those silverware-winning squads.

“All the Irish teams that I’ve played in that have been successful – the team that won back-to-back [Six Nations] championships or the team that won the Grand Slam… they’ve often come off the back of a disappointing campaign beforehand.

“One where we’ve learnt a lot of lessons but have come back in and have a similar group with a few new faces and then put the wrongs right.

“There’s a sense of that, I think. We didn’t get what we wanted out of last year. We were close in terms of coming down to the last game of the season against France and we just came up short.

“So hopefully that’s a good omen. Add that to what Andy [Farrell] has done with the coaching staff is brilliant with Paul [O’Connell] coming in. Hopefully that’ll give us another boost.

“When Joe [Schmidt] was coach he brought Andy Farrell in as an assistant coach and it gave us another kick on and refreshed the group massively,” Sexton explained.

British and Irish Lions ambitions.

With a British and Irish Lions tour hopefully going ahead this summer, there is some added spice in the games between Ireland, Scotland, England and Wales in this campaign.

While the Lions tour will be in the minds of many players heading into this tournament, the Ireland fly-half believes it does no good to focus on getting picked by Warren Gatland during the Six Nations.

“The year of a Lions tour that’s always there but sometimes it can be a distraction as much as a motivation. You’ve got to try to compartmentalise things and say, ‘Well, if you want to get on the Lions tour, what’s important?’

“Now for me, it’s getting fit and firing and getting ready to play Wales and trying to play well. Then if the team goes well and I go well you have a chance. That’s the way you’ve got to look at it.

“Often the team that succeeds and wins the tournament will have the most players so you’ve just got to look after the here and now and then the rest looks after itself,” Sexton said.

Ireland get their 2021 Six Nations campaign underway on Sunday the 7th of February when they travel to Cardiff to take on 2019 Grand Slam winners Wales.

