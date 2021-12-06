Johnny Sexton on the team talk Roy Keane gave Ireland before England drubbing

Johnny Sexton has described a “brilliant couple of hours” Ireland had with Roy Keane, which ultimately didn’t do the team much good as they were well beaten by England.

Before what was probably Ireland’s worst performance under head coach Andy Farrell, former Manchester United star Keane came in to talk to the Irish rugby team about leadership and team culture.

Ireland had notched two wins from two in the 2020 Six Nations, having seemingly responded well from their disappointing performance at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but their progress was firmly halted by a 24-12 loss to England at Twickenham.

While Keane was ultimately unable to inspire Ireland to victory, Sexton was grateful to get some insight from the football pundit.

Johnny Sexton on Roy Keane’s time with the Irish rugby team.

“We had Roy Keane with us probably 18 months ago before we played England at Twickenham.

“We lost, so he didn’t have that big of an impact on us, but it was a brilliant couple of hours with him,” Sexton explained.

“He was incredibly generous with his time and his stories, but I was actually delegated to ask him questions on the night.

“I asked him one question and he spoke for two hours, so I was doing my best job, writing questions all week.

“I was researching and searching different avenues that I could probe him on and I asked one question and lads slagged the arse off me. But yeah, it was very special from that point of view.”

When suggested to Sexton that Keane spoke for two hours straight in an effort to avoid more “terrible” questions from the Irish rugby captain, Sexton argued that the opposite was true.

“I think [my question] was that good that he was worried about what else was coming. So, he was just very, very smart in how he spoke for two hours because he knew there were brilliant questions coming.”

‘We probably didn’t get the answer we thought we were going to get.’

Keane’s views on how to win are common knowledge now, as he is a frequent pundit on Sky Sports, and has often been lauded for being an excellent leader during his time with Manchester United and the Republic of Ireland.

Although simple things such as effort and hard work are key to Keane’s psychology, Sexton admitted that himself and his team mates were surprised by some of the former footballer’s answers.

“It was probably very surreal sitting there listening to him. He was very, very open with us. We asked him different things about leadership, and about team culture and environments,” Sexton explained.

“We probably didn’t get the answers we thought we were going to get. What he boiled down to was: effort, hard work, turning up day in, day out. He gave us very simple answers, but brilliant answers all the same.

“You sometimes get speakers in and they’ve got buzzwords and they talk about lots, but with him, it was just getting to the point.

“He wasn’t mad about all the talk about leadership groups and all this stuff, he was more saying that when he was at United, he just had good people around him and that drove standards.

“And they probably didn’t even know they were doing it. But it was a brilliant couple of hours. We could have sat there all night listening to him.

“And it’s the same when you watch him on TV now: you can’t turn him off when he’s on the screen.”

Sign Up For The LOI Arena Newsletter Leave this field empty if you're human:

Read More About: ireland rugby, Johnny Sexton, roy keane