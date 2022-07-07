Johnny Sexton named to start in second test against All Blacks

Johnny Sexton has been named in Ireland’s starting team for the second test against the All Blacks after being passed as fit to play.

Sexton was replaced 30 minutes into the first test after taking a blow to the head and was not introduced after failing his first HIA, with Joey Carbery playing at out-half for the remainder of the game.

However, the Ireland captain passed a second HIA hours after the game and passed a third test a few days later, which overturned the first result, meaning Sexton did not have to stand down for a period of 12 days.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made one change to the team that started the first test, with Mack Hansen coming in on the right wing in place of Keith Earls.

Hansen missed the first test after testing positive for Covid-19 but was able to return to full training this week.

Introducing your Ireland team for Saturday’s second Test in Dunedin! ✊#TeamOfUs | #NZvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) July 7, 2022

New Zealand have also made one change.

Finlay Bealham has also returned to the match-day squad, having pulled out of the first test on late notice after he tested positive for Covid-19, although the Connacht prop has recovered just in time to be named on the bench for Saturday’s game.

Rob Herring has also been named on the bench after missing the first two games of Ireland’s tour of New Zealand after picking up a minor injury in training.

All Blacks head coach Ian Foster has also made on change to his starting team, after Sam Whitelock was ruled out of this weekend’s game due to injury.

Dalton Papalii has been named at blindside flanker, while Scott Barrett moves from the back row to the second row to replace Whitelock.

Two uncapped players have been named on the bench, with Aidan Ross and Folau Fakatava in line to make their debuts.

Check out Ireland’s match-day squad for the second test against the All Blacks.

15. Hugo Keenan

14. Mack Hansen

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Robbie Henshaw

11. James Lowe

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Jamison Gibson Park

1. Andrew Porter

2. Dan Sheehan

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. Tadhg Beirne

5. James Ryan

6. Peter O’Mahony

7. Josh van der Flier

8. Caelan Doris

Replacements

16. Rob Herring

17. Cian Healy

18. Finlay Bealham

19. Kieran Treadwell

20. Jack Conan

21. Conor Murray

22. Joey Carbery

23. Bundee Aki

