Johnny Sexton identifies the key similarities between Mack Hansen and James Lowe

Johnny Sexton has explained that Mack Hansen and James Lowe often don’t stand out in training sessions as they are suited to full intensity rugby.

Hansen made a dream debut for Ireland as he picked up the man of the match award against Wales, and was excellent right from the start as he made an early break and threw a nice pass to Bundee Aki for the opening try.

Lowe’s injury before the Six Nations certainly wasn’t ideal for Ireland after the Leinster winger played so well in the Autumn Nations Series, but Hansen was excellent on the left wing and came in field looking for work on plenty of occasions.

Ireland captain Sexton was speaking at the post-match press conference and explained that Hansen and Lowe are very similar in many regards but that their talents aren’t immediately obvious in training.

Johnny Sexton on Mack Hansen.

“Really impressed. He’s a good guy, which is the most important thing. He’s bedded in really well to the group and his performance speaks for itself,” Sexton said.

“Sometimes guys like himself, I compare him to Lowie a bit in the fact that guys that are so elusive and good at breaking tackles, they sometimes don’t shine in training often because of their strengths and we’re often not doing full contact.

“You saw how many tackles he broke this evening so he’s going to shine in those games. We’d seen him for Connacht and he brought that into the international arena and he’s got a game that’s made for international rugby.

“Hopefully he continues to grow with us and it’s a great start for him.”

Full steam ahead for France clash.

Ireland have now won nine games on the bounce since their disappointing start to the 2021 Six Nations and couldn’t be coming into a crucial game against France in better form.

France, Ireland and England were tipped as the strongest teams in this year’s championship following the Autumn Nations Series, although England’s loss to Scotland has changed the perceived pecking order.

Scotland will believe that they can win the Six Nations for the first time in over 20 years, but most will expect either France or Ireland to now win this year’s championship.

Next weekend’s game in Paris certainly won’t decide who wins this year’s Six Nations, but it could very well prove to be a crucial game in the tournament on reflection.

