Johnny Sexton ruled out as Ireland team for France is named

Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of Ireland’s crucial Six Nations game against France after picking up a hamstring injury in training yesterday.

Joey Carbery will start at fly-half for Ireland as a result, in the only change to the starting team from the side that faced Wales last weekend.

James Ryan will captain Ireland in Sexton’s absence, while Mack Hansen has again been selected to start after putting in a man of the match performance on his debut at the Aviva Stadium.

Three changes have been made to the bench.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has made three changes to the bench, with Iain Henderson, Jack Carty and Robbie Henshaw all set to feature after missing out last weekend.

Both Henderson and Henshaw were struggling with injuries last week but have been deemed fit enough to feature against France on Saturday, as they replace Ryan Baird and James Hume on the bench.

Farrell has trusted Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose to go well in the centre against despite the return of Henshaw, who was named as the Irish players’ player of the year in 2021.

Carty has also been promoted to the match-day squad, as Carbery has been selected to start due to Sexton’s injury. The Connacht fly-half last played for Ireland at the 2019 Rugby World Cup and is in line to win his 11th cap.

📋 𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭. Presenting your Ireland Match Day 23 for Paris, captained by James Ryan! 👊#TeamOfUs | #FRAvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 10, 2022

Check out the Ireland match-day squad to face France.

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD) 17 caps

14. Andrew Conway (Munster/Garryowen) 28 caps

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD) 38 caps

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians) 34 caps

11. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 1 cap

10. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 28 caps

9. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 13 caps

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps

2. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster/Lansdowne) 17 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf) 53 caps

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne) 26 caps

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD) 41 caps CAPTAIN

6. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 13 caps

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD) 36 caps

8. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 23 caps

Replacements

16. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne) 3 caps

17. Cian Healy (Leinster/Clontarf) 113 caps

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 19 caps

19. Iain Henderson (Ulster/Academy) 65 caps

20. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution) 80 caps

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 93 caps

22. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 10 caps

23. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster/Buccaneers) 53 caps

