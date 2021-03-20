Johnny Sexton delighted to prove doubters wrong against England

‘No one believed me did they?’

Johnny Sexton was understandably delighted after Ireland beat England at the Aviva Stadium, as the team finally produced a complete performance against a top side.

England controlled the opening 15 minutes of the game, but after the brilliantly worked Keith Earls try, Ireland dominated almost every aspect of the game.

The Ireland captain has insisted that his team were close to fulfilling their potential in recent weeks despite mixed performances, but was proven right today.

Sexton was speaking to Virgin Media after the game, and admitted that he was ecstatic that the team were able to show their ability against England.

Sexton on Ireland’s complete performance

“No one believed me [that this performance was coming], did they? It was brilliant,” Sexton said.

“We felt we weren’t far away all throughout the championship, something just clicked in some things, there’s still a lot of stuff we can improve on and get better.

“That was the performance we wanted against a top quality side, one of the best sides in the word who we have massive respect for, their players, their coaches, everyone.

“That is the standard we have set now and hopefully we can keep backing it up now and become more consistent. I said to the boys last night that the only worries we should have is backing up today.

“We put in a performance that will make us think twice about some of the standards we have set in that game.”

While Ireland’s hopes of a Six Nations title were dashed after the opening two rounds of the championship, three consecutive wins has seen Andy Farrell’s side finish on a high.

The win against England could ultimately have a significant impact on who will be selected for the British and Irish Lions, after a number of Irish players outshone their counterparts.

