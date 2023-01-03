Johnny Sexton to undergo procedure for facial injury

Johnny Sexton will have a procedure done today after he suffered a cheek bone injury during Leinster’s win against Connacht.

The Leinster captain was removed in the 63rd minute of his side’s convincing win against Connacht, after Jarrad Butler’s head made contact with Sexton’s face during a tackle.

It is not yet known how long Sexton will be out for, as he will be further assessed after the procedure, although he has been ruled out of this Saturday’s game against Ospreys in Swansea.

Sexton will likely also miss Leinster’s upcoming Heineken Champions Cup encounters with Gloucester and Racing 92, while he could be a doubt for the opening round of the Six Nations, which kicks off in under five weeks.

The Ireland captain also missed his country’s last two games against Australia and Fiji due to a leg injury he picked up in the previous win against South Africa.

Leo Cullen has issued an injury update ahead of Saturday’s trip to Ospreys 📒: https://t.co/QWgXaXNdnD#OSPvLEI #FromTheGroundUp pic.twitter.com/ajxPfLUBiA — Leinster Rugby (@leinsterrugby) January 3, 2023

Luke McGrath and Max Deegan are ruled out.

In other news on the injury front, scrum-half Luke McGrath and number eight Max Deegan have also been ruled out of this weekend’s URC game against the Ospreys.

Both men picked up ankle injuries in the recent win against Munster although neither are thought to be particularly serious.

Tadhg Furlong and Will Connors are continuing their rehabilitation from respective ankle and bicep injuries, with both men stepping up their training load this week.

There are no further updates on Thomas Clarkson, Ed Byrne, Jason Jenkins, Robbie Henshaw, Martin Moloney, Ciarán Frawley, Charlie Ryan and Tommy O’Brien.

Leinster head into Saturday’s game with Ospreys in excellent form, as they have won all 13 of their games to date this season across both competitions.

Ospreys are currently in 11th place in the URC table having won three of their 11 matches, although they did win both of their festive derbies against Scarlets and Cardiff.

