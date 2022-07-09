Johnny Sexton heaps praise on Ireland’s coaches after historic win in New Zealand

Johnny Sexton heaped praise on Ireland’s coaching team after the men in green beat the All Blacks on New Zealand soil for the first time.

Ireland started brilliantly for the second week in a row against the All Blacks, although they kept their cool in Dunedin while New Zealand made costly errors, in a reverse of what happened in Auckland.

A red card to New Zealand’s Angus Ta’avao in the 30th minute when Ireland already led by 10 points meant that an upset was very much on the cards, although the All Blacks did manage to narrow the gap to three points by half time.

Andy Farrell’s men composed themselves and played far better in the second half as they ultimately claimed a deserved 23-12 victory at Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Sexton was speaking to Sky Sports on the pitch after the game and gave credit to Ireland’s coaches for giving him and his team mates all they needed to claim a historic victory.

Johnny Sexton on Ireland’s victory against the All Blacks.

“I’m unbelievably happy with the win. To come here and win, no Irish team has ever done it before. I’m delighted. But it’s all on the line next week,” Sexton said.

“We’ve got a fantastic coaching team. They had us well up for the game. We felt that we didn’t give the best account of ourselves last week and the All Blacks obviously punished us for our mistakes.

“They put us in a really good place this week and all we had to do was go and deliver what they put together for us and we did that.

“That’s the key when you’re playing against the All Blacks; you can never sit back. The times you do sit back, they punish you. They’ve got some outstanding players, they’re very well coached and they’re the best team in the world for a reason.

“I think at 14 against 14 at the start of the second half, to score a try was huge. Then we knew we’d be playing against 14 for the rest of the game.

“So we’re delighted with the win but we have a chance to win a series here and they don’t come along too often. So let’s build for next week.”

🗣️ “14 against 14 to score a try was huge!” Johnny Sexton reacts to his side’s historical win against the All Blacks. 🇮🇪 pic.twitter.com/6MtzmsT9R9 — Sky Sports Rugby Union (@SkySportsRugby) July 9, 2022

All eyes will be on Wellington next Saturday.

Ireland will be very pleased with claiming their first win against the All Blacks on New Zealand soil, but an even bigger prize is up for grabs next Saturday as they look to win the test series.

Sexton and his team mates will know that an awful lot went wrong for New Zealand, as they picked up a red card and two yellow cards, and Ireland will likely have to be even better next weekend to win again.

The Ireland captain is a doubt for the third test however, as he hobbled off with a leg injury late on, although should Joey Carbery start it may benefit the men in green in the long-term ahead of next year’s Rugby World Cup.

Andy Farrell’s team certainly won’t be looking that far ahead however, with another chance at history on offer to Ireland next weekend.

