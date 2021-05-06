Lions assistant coach Neil Jenkins explains Johnny Sexton omission

“It’s very tough on Johnny.”

Lions kicking coach Neil Jenkins has admitted that concerns over the “durability” of Johnny Sexton was a factor in the decision to leave the Ireland captain at home.

Three fly-halves have been named in the British and Irish squad for the tour to South Africa – England’s Owen Farrell, Wales’ Dan Biggar and Scotland’s Finn Russell – with Sexton missing out.

Jenkins was speaking to the Irish Times after the Lions squad announcement and stressed how difficult a decision it was for the coaching team to opt against selecting Sexton.

“Yeah, obviously it’s very tough on Johnny. I agree he’s a fantastic player,” Jenkins said.

“His goal-kicking in this Six Nations has been very, very good, the best I’ve seen him kick, off the floor especially. I know he’s very good anyway but he’s been exceptional in this Six Nations,” Jenkins said.

“Look it’s very, very tough. We’ve got Dan Biggar in Wales, Finn Russell, Owen Farrell and obviously Johnny. Someone was going to miss out and Finn missed out four years ago and this time, sadly, it’s Johnny.

“I don’t think it’s an easy way to go around it really. He’s a fantastic player and it’s very difficult to pick [from] the four of them and just sadly at this moment in time Johnny has missed out.”

Sexton has struggled with injuries in recent months, having missed Ireland’s game against France in the Six Nations as well as Leinster’s Heineken Champions Cup semi-final against La Rochelle.

The 35-year-old has played very well when fit, but Jenkins admitted that Sexton’s recent head injuries influenced the Lions selectors’ decision for what promises to be a very physical tour of South Africa.

“Obviously there is a little bit of concern about the concussions and stuff like that, there’s no doubting that. But that’s obviously for the medical staff and the medical side of things and a little bit of durability.

“But look, he’s a fantastic player, I’m not questioning that whatsoever but it’s very difficult where we’re going with the physicality and presence we’re going to bring, and the other boys are very, very good themselves.”

While there was disappointment for Sexton, eight of his Ireland teammates made the 37-man Lions squad, with Tadhg Beirne, Andrew Porter, Jack Conan and Bundee Aki all being selected for the first time.

