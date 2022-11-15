Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier nominated for World Rugby player of the year

Johnny Sexton and Josh van der Flier have been nominated for the World Rugby men’s 15s player of the year award for their efforts for Ireland in 2022.

Ireland’s success has not gone unnoticed by World Rugby, as Sexton and Van der Flier make up two of the four nominees for the most prestigious individual award in the game, along with Antoine Dupont of France and South Africa’s Lukhanyo Am.

Sexton has previously won the award in 2018, while it is his third time being nominated overall as he first got the nod in 2014.

Dupont has also won the award before, just last year, while Van der Flier and Am have been nominated for the first time.

Women’s 15s player of the year nominations.

Five players have been nominated for the women’s 15s player of the year award; Sophie de Goede of Canada, Ruahei Demant and Portia Woodman of New Zealand, Alex Matthews of England and Laure Sansus of France.

All five were stand out players at the Rugby World Cup as each country made it to the semi-finals at least, although Sansus did not feature in the knock out stage of the tournament after picking up an injury in the pool stage.

Woodman has won the award before, back in 2017, while Sansus was also nominated last year. De Goede, Demant and Matthews have all been nominated for the first time.

Lukhanyo Am

Antoine Dupont

Johnny Sexton

The nominees for the 2022 World Rugby Men's 15s Player of the Year

Ireland have plenty of representation.

There is plenty of Irish representation across the board in the World Rugby awards, as individuals in the Ireland set-up have been nominated for five separate awards.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell has been nominated for coach of the year, while Dan Sheehan and Mack Hansen have been nominated for the men’s 15s breakthrough player of the year award.

Terry Kennedy has been nominated for the men’s sevens player of the year award, while Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe has been nominated for the women’s sevens player of the year award.

