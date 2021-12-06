Johnny Sexton reveals that he isn’t his son’s favourite player

Johnny Sexton has revealed that James Lowe is his son’s favourite rugby player, and that his children can be his harshest critics.

It’s fair to say that Sexton has had a pretty impressive career so far, as he has won 101 caps for Ireland and was named as World Rugby’s player of the year in 2018, but his seven-year-old son Luca isn’t convinced.

Luca hasn’t always had much interest in the Ireland centurion’s career, but he has recently taken a liking to watching sport, and has even opted to support a different Premier League team than his Manchester United-supporting dad.

Ireland captain Sexton enjoys his son’s honesty, but acknowledged that it does present “some challenges” also.

Johnny Sexton on his son Luca.

“[Luca] used to come to the games and Laura used to have to bring an iPad for him to watch stuff on and I think over Covid times he has grown up a lot and he’s taken a strong interest in sport,” Sexton explained.

“He supports Liverpool, which is breaking my heart, because all his mates support Liverpool. His favourite player is James Lowe, which also breaks my heart. But it’s incredible. The honesty that they come out with is brilliant as well.

“They sometimes say the things that you don’t want them to say. After the All Blacks game, he said to me: ‘Dad, you missed two, and your replacement [Joey Carbery] got three.’ I’ve just gone, ‘Ah, it’s started already.’ So, it’s got some challenges as well.”

Throwback to a speechless* Johnny Sexton picking up his Men’s 15s Player of the Year Award back in 2018 🗣 *Literally #WorldRugbyAwards pic.twitter.com/nn2eR4eXQq — World Rugby (@WorldRugby) November 29, 2021

The Ireland captain is still performing at the highest level at 36.

While Sexton is certainly at a fine age to retire, he has shown no signs as of yet that he intends to hang up his boots any time soon.

The 36-year-old is taking it one season at a time, having signed a one-year contract extension in March, but he has indicated that he intends to still be playing for his country at the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

There’s still almost two years to go until the next World Cup kicks off in France, but he has proven recently that he is still well capable of performing at the highest level.

